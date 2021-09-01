Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Photoshoot: Kiara Advani Again in a Topless Photo?

Actress Kiara Advani is in the news right now. Her performance in Sher Shah is still appreciated. Sher Shah is the most-watched movie in the last few days. She is in the discussion on social media. The reason is that a different photoshoot she did has caught my attention. Famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani has done this photoshoot. That photo of Kiara has now gone viral on social media. So that photo has also received a huge response from her fans. Fans have reacted differently to those photos of Kiara.

https://twitter.com/advani_kiara/status/1405154865970499591?s=19

Dabboo has done a photoshoot for one of Ratnani’s calendars. But that photo shoot turned out to be rather bold. Dabboo Ratnani has shared that photoshoot on his social media. He seems to be getting a great response from the audience. He shared a black and white photo of Kiara. He has caught the attention of the fans. As the photo went viral, it seems to be hotly debated. Some have even trolled Kiara from that photo. This was revealed by Dabboo Ratnani in an interview.

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani had said that Kiara was not topless for that photo. However, I have clicked in such a way that the photos should show a little boldness. He took the photo from a different angle. So it has been discussed. The photo actually went viral in June. In that photo, Kiara is seen on a beach. The black and white tone gave this photo a different look. So the discussion was intense. And fans have also made different kinds of comments on this photo.

https://twitter.com/DabbooRatnani/status/1421491533933465600?s=19

Dabboo Ratnani has wished actress Kiara Advani with these gorgeous photos. The photographer shared these photos on her birthday. Kiara’s birthday falls on July 31.