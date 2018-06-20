Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor trolled each other on Instagram and it was cute and funny at the same time. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja was enjoying their banter.

Bollywood’s evergreen and forever young actor Anil Kapoor recently shared a candid shot of himself on his Instagram profile. The ‘Race 3’ actor was apparently waiting for his lovely wife Sunita Kapoor while his friend Suraj Vyas captured the candid moment. In the picture, Anil Kapoor is seen busy on his phone, texting his wife.

Anil captioned the picture as, “A candid shot captured by #SurajVyas @suraj13 , while I was messaging the love of my life @kapoor.sunita!! She’s coming home from Austria after 10 days tonight and I can’t tell you how long these days have been! #OldSchoolRomance.”

Check out the original post:

While Anil’s fans were awed by his adorable gesture and genuine love for his wife Sunita, his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor left a comment under his post saying that Anil is extra. She commented, “Dad you are the definition of extra.” While this was going on, Anil Kapoor’s son-in-law and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s husband, Anand Ahuja also commented on Anil’s picture. He wrote “hahaha” with a ROFL emoticon.

Anil Kapoor’s nephew Arjun Kapoor also teased his chaachu by writing a sarcastic comment “Subtle” on his picture. Anil’s wife Sunita, on the other hand, was not flattered by Anil calling her the love of his life.

Although Anil was hit by teasing trolls of his daughter and son-in-law, he answered back to Rhea with a savage reply. To Rhea’s comment, Anil said, “Darling, you forgot to add ordinary #ExtraOrdinary.” This is what we call an epic comeback.

Anil’s last film, which just released last week, is doing pretty well at the box office. The actor is ecstatic by his film’s success. Anil’s next film, ‘Fanne Khan’ is all set to release on August 3, 2018. ‘Fanne Khan’ will also star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao besides Anil Kapoor.

Anil is also shooting for another film with Rajkummar Rao which is titled as ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which stars Juhi Chawla and Anil’s elder daughter Sonam Kapoor. Anil will also be seen in ‘Total Dhamaal’ as well.