The life of Bollywood stars isn’t easy. With a new event to attend every day, they need outfits that someone hasn’t worn before. And they depend on their designers for the same. But sometimes, the trust they’ve on their stylists often fails them. Just like what happened with Daisy Shah. Daisy Shah, who took the internet by storm with her dialogue in Race 3 which was laughed out by many. However, the actress hit back at the trolls and stated that she was happy with how popular the dialogue got. Now, she has again become a victim of trolls.

The actress recently posted a photo on Instagram from her Dabangg Tour with the caption “Thank you for all the love Atlanta, Chicago & LA. U guys were amazing.” She was wearing a yellow crop top, blue shorts and fringe boots.

However, the outfit was blatantly copied from Beyonce’s Super Bowl outfit. An Instagram account named Diet Sabya, who is very much known for calling out designers, stars and brands for copying outfits, posted a collage of the two looks with the caption “#GUTS”, which invited the wrath of social media.

Several people have poured in comments for the actor suggesting that Daisy is too gutsy to copy the Queen’s(Beyonce) outfit. Even designer Masaba Gupta joined in for a laugh and commented “‘Why did I not die before seeing this?’

On the work front, Daisy is currently busy with her Dabangg reloaded tour with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha.

Do you think the outfit is a copy? Let us know in the comments section below.