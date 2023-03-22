Dalljiet Kaur Said About Divorced People – Give Life One More Chance

TV world’s famous actress Dalljiet Kaur has recently married with businessman Nikhil Patel. Earlier in the year 2009, Dalljiet married Shaleen Bhanot, but both of them got divorced in 2015. The actress has now started a new life with Nikhil Patel. After marriage, he has shared a video on Instagram. Through this, she has been seen giving a message to the people who are divorced and have lost their partner.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil got married on 18 March. Today Daljit has shared a video from his official Instagram account. Dalljiet is looking very beautiful in red and white lehenga. A voice is coming from the background of this video, “It is said that hope should not be given up. If you love a destination in your life, then stick to it. That destination can be a work, a person or a desire.” So stick with it, there will be ups and downs, there will be good and bad times too. But one day the hope will be fulfilled.”

Sharing this wedding video, Dalljiet Kaur wrote a long note. She has written, ‘Hope means hope… If you have the courage to dream, then you will also have to fulfill it. When life drags you down and society tries to persuade you and you have a million negative reasons telling you not to do it. That’s just why you should. Dalljiet Kaur further wrote, ‘Don’t explain your life to anyone else. You only have one life to live, so live whatever you have.’ Tell your children, family and friends that stereotypes Happiness is not defined by words. It is defined by experiences.”

In her note, Dalljiet addressed the people who are divorced and have lost their soulmate, writing, “I would like to tell all the divorced and widowed people not to lose hope and keep searching for your soulmate, because maybe You haven’t met him yet. Worst case may go wrong again, but that’s okay. Instead of being afraid, move on with your life. Give life a chance. Let hope and happiness come in life.”