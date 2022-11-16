Daniel Humm & Demi Moore Broke Up After 8 Months Of Dating, “She Is In A Good Place”

American actress Demi Moore is currently single. According to reports, Demi and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are no longer together and broke up after a mere eight months of dating. Sources claim that after her breakup, “She’s in a good place,” “She’s happy and enjoying her children and her friends.”

In March 2022, the couple initially went public, sharing some pictures on Instagram. Demi tagged Daniel in a snap, which displayed their shades on the ground holding hands as they paid a visit to “the palace of kings and queens.”

In another snap, Humm and Moore were seen cuddling, with the Swiss chef and N.Y.C.-based restaurateur lazing his lips on Demi’s forehead. The third snap glimpsed the couple giving a pose together, surrounded by luxuriant greenery with “the queen,” and the actress’ pup, Pilaf.

Pilaf later escorted the ex-partners to the 2022 French Open finals, as witnessed in some pictures shared on Demi’s Instagram account in June, which revealed the trio in the crowd. Demi celebrated her 60th birthday last week and got lots of birthday wishes and gifts from friends and family, including ex-Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis. They both shared on Instagram to honour Demi’s unforgettable birthday.

In July, Moore spoke in an interview that adopting her age has been “liberating.” When questioned about what she most looks forward to while turning 60, Demi stated: “Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating.”

“When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old,” she remarked further. “But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”