Dating Rumors On Rife After Parineeti Chopra Gets Spotted With AAP Leader Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra managed to stay away from the rumors or linkup. You have hardly heard about dating rumors about Ishaqzaade actress. But this time the storyline is changed. The actress attracts dating rumors with AAP Leader Raghav Chadha. The duo grabbed eyeballs as they were spotted together for a dinner date in Mumbai.

The dinner date is not that all to spark the beam of dating. They both spend a whole day together and had lunch also. Their frequent meetings on the same day give birth to the linkup rumors. Their photos and video rolled on the internet as the paparazzi captured them having lunch together in a restaurant located in Worli. While coming out of the restaurant, Raghav went to his car directly where Pari poses for the Paps for some time. Earlier on Wednesday night, the duo was captured for a dinner date.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the respective stars. Netizens keep assuming that the two are on a date and looking to have a future with each other. In the media or through any social accounts, they both haven’t revealed anything about their relationship.

We would like to enlighten you that Parineeti and Raghav are good friends and not involved romantically for now! According to the sources, Pari and Raghav were classmates at The London School of Economics and reminded close ever since. They both love traveling and are termed as good friends.

Talking about the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai. She will next be seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh and Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar.