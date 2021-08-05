Sara Ali Khan has made her mark in Bollywood in a very short time. It is believed for Sara that she has been as outspoken about her personal life as she is on screen. Sara will soon be seen in season 3 of Voot’s show Feet Up with the Stars. In the upcoming episode of the show, Sara is going to discuss her equation with the parents. During this, she told how she handled himself on the divorce of mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan.



Sara said, ‘It’s very easy. If you see two options where no one is happy and live separately or stay where everyone is happy in their respective lives. In such a situation, whenever you meet, you get a different kind of happiness and welcome. She further added, “I live with my mother. She is my best friend and everything to me. My father is also always there for me on the phone and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they both were happy with each other in the end, so I think it was a good decision to part ways at that time.



She further says, ‘Both of them are very happy in their lives and because of this their children are also happy. We are all as happy as we are at this time, it was hard at that time. That’s why I feel there is a reason behind whatever happens, and it is for good. Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan married Amrita, 12 years older than himself, in the year 1991 when he was only 20 years old. Both got divorced in 2004. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was a remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1 and was a huge hit at that time. It was a huge hit upon its release.