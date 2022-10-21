Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring SRK and Kajol, aka one of the most iconic and lauded films in Bollywood, recently completed 27 years on October 20th. Even though a huge period of all these years has passed, the unforgettable romantic drama still delights the audience. After the success of DDLJ, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan immediately became one of the most adored and coveted duos of Bollywood.

The film was directed and written by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father cum director, Yash Chopra. The story of the film circles around Simran and Raj, who accidentally met and fell in love during their Europe trip. Raj wishes to wed Simran, and he strives to convince her family. However, Simran’s relentless father has already vowed to wed her off to his friend’s son. The film was one of the highest-grossing and most prestigious Indian films in the history of Bollywood. DDLJ also received a total of 10 Filmfare Awards.

The film’s other cast comprises Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Achala Sachdev, Anupam Kher, Pooja Ruparel, Parmeet Sethi, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Sablok and Karan Johar. As the film accomplished 27 years on October 20th, let’s remember and relive some of the best and most iconic dialogues from the most extended-running film in Indian cinema.

When Raj came to India to meet Simran, he strummed an instrument. Then Simran arrives, rushing to meet him in the mustard meadows. Then Raj said, “Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho? Simran: Sabse zyada, Raj: Mujhpe bharosa hai? Simran: Khudse bhi zyada.”

When they were on their vacation in Europe, Raj spoke to himself, “Agar woh tumse pyaar karti hai to woh ek baar palat ke dekhegi… Palat… Palat…”

When Simran’s mom discovered her love affair with Raj, she spoke to her daughter, “Sapne dekho, zaroor dekho… Bas unke poore hone ki shart mat rakho.”

The film was released in 1995, and even after 27 years, the film has been overwhelming everyone’s hearts. From the iconic train scene to Simran and Raj’s lovely chemistry, the blockbuster film has so much for movie enthusiasts.