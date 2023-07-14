‘Deep Alcoholism For Six Months’: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Opens Up On ‘Delhi-6’ Failure!

Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is famous for his innovative stories and visually stunning filmmaking style. He understands his audience very well and believes in creating content according to their needs. Recently, the renowned filmmaker talked about the bad he went through after the release of his film ‘Delhi-6’ in the year 2009. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in leads.

Rakeysh talks about ‘Delhi-6’ debacle

In his recent interview, Rakeysh revealed that failure of his beloved project ‘Delhi-6’ at the box office broke him. He slipped into deep alcoholism. The director said that he had high hopes of the film doing well. But its poor box office figures in the first weekend left him devastated.

Rakeysh stated, “I addicted myself to alcohol for about six months after the film flopped. I just wanted to sleep and didn’t want to wake up. I fell into an abyss of my expectations. It was like a black hole. I could not understand anything. Then one morning, I woke up and realized I had to do something about it. I just can’t live in Devdas mode.”

The filmmaker further told that he called his cinematographer Binod Pradhan and told that some shooting of ‘Delhi-6’ is still left. They shot it for three days. Its beginning and end were different. The duo put it together and that’s the film they sent to Europe. The film was given a special mention by the Venice Film Festival. In a way, it fulfilled the incompleteness inside Rakeysh. It also cured him in a certain way.

Rakeysh shared how ‘Delhi-6’ has become more relevant now than it was when it released. He said that his film is getting the much-needed appreciation.

Workwise, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra came out last with sports drama ‘Toofaan’. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.