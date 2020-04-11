A Latest Research Says, Jamaatis Are Afraid Of Injections, Hence Escaping From Getting Tested.

A case has been registered by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Mohammad Saad Kandhalvi. The NHRC has filed the case on a complaint by Rajneesh Singh, a resident of Ayodhya. Singh alleges that Maulana Saad and his organization have spread coronavirus in India as part of a conspiracy. 410 corona positive cases have been reported in 40 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh. There are 221 tabligi in them. More than 1600 tabloids belonging to the Jamaat have been discovered in the state. Whereas, more than 1300 people have been quarantined.

A case has been registered in the National Human Rights Commission on Maulana Saad and his Organization Tabligi Jamaat. “Maulana and his organization are accused of spreading Covid 19 in India in a planned manner. I thank the Human Rights Commission, who has understood the seriousness of the case and registered a case,” said Rajneesh.

But surprisingly, no action is taken against the Tablighi Jamaat or the people who are standing with Tablighi Jamaat. Twitter is flooded with #standwithtablighijamaat. Our National Human Rights Commission is not doing anything regarding the same. They just filed a case and they think there duty is done.

Nizamuddin issue is actually a test for everyone who thinks of secularism and integrity, to come forward, condemn & ask Tablighis to report to authorities.

Instead of condemnation, people are debating about religion, Godi media, liberal media and what not. JNU has came up with this new thing, “We stand with Tablighi Jamaat.”

Their only fault is not abandoning their people unlike the govt which abandoned the migrant labourers and left them to die. We will not let the failures of this bigoted govt be washed over with Islamophobic fantasies and communal tantrums. We stand with the Nizamuddin Markaz. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/gmABj53xXY — Jamia Coordination Committee (@Jamia_JCC) March 31, 2020

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | A search party was fired upon for searching Markaz attendees in Madhubani.



TIMES NOW's Shyam with details. | #CoronaHarega pic.twitter.com/6Ue7hPzOCS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 1, 2020

Muslims are confusing the condemnation of Tablighi Jamaat with attack on their religion. Is this the secularism? TISS Muslim Youth Organization is busy in accusing Government, Police and other officials. Where are we going to end up this way?

Muslim Youth Voices (TISS, Mumbai) response to #NizamuddinMarkaj incident.



"Entire world is under a huge public health crisis,In these dark times, we should choose solidarity against communalism"



An entire community should not bear the onus of “spreading” the virus.



Plz Share pic.twitter.com/n7zq6tXyN3 — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadBombay) April 2, 2020

Where is Human Rights Commission? Don’t they think that human rights are violated by the people of Jamaat at certainly high level. Or they are fighting for the rights of Jamaati? We expect some reaction on this mass violation of human rights on behalf of those people who unwillingly got this coronavirus from Tablighi Jamaat.

Where are our so called youth icons? Kanhaiya Kumar, Kunal Kamra, Shehla Rashid and all? We would love to hear them shouting their slogans that they stand in solidarity with Tablighi Jamaat.

Modiji treats bhakts like I treat Alexa… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 4, 2020

Kunal Kamra is known for trolling every other person and taking stand for right or may be left. But where is he, nothing to day or troll on Tablighi Jamaat? Quite strange!

Talking about facts, the people who belong to Tablighi Jamaat are responsible for spreading Coronavirus not only in India but Malaysia, Pakistan and now in Nepal also. May be they got the virus unknowingly but spreading it across the nation is absolutely well planned.

Otherwise they won’t be running and escaping like this. Has any of them visited to a doctor for testing on their own? The answer is no. What are they afraid of, doctors, nurses, or may be injection? That’s why they are still misbehaving in hospitals and isolation centres.

We are not asking to accuse the community or any religion but at least the group of people who deserve accusations and allegations.