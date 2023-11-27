Deepak Tijori Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Wasn’t First Choice for Baazigar Lead Role in 1993, Shares Behind-The-Scenes Insight

The 1993 movie Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty. Khan’s big break came in Baazigar, where he played his first anti-hero. Kajol had her first big hit, and Shetty made her film debut. But did you know that SRK wasn’t the first choice for the role? Deepak Tijori, an actor, said something interesting about the same thing in a recent interview.

According to Deepak Tijori, Shah Rukh Khan was not initially considered for the role of Baazigar

Baazigar, which was directed by Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla, was a big step forward for Shah Rukh Khan, who wasn’t a star yet. In a recent chat with Bollywood Thikana, Deepak Tijori talked about what he had told the two directors.

“I saw the movie A Kiss Before Dying and told them a story,” he said. This is how it used to work back then. There was no such thing as copyright, and the studio system wasn’t in place. So, most movies were based on Hollywood movies.

After telling the three brothers that he would play the villain, Tijori added that he would be happy to let them cast anybody they wanted in the hero roles. The actor claims that once they reached an agreement, both Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar were made available to the public. “Now people from the distribution circle were looking at me like I am progressing and soon enough I will become a hero,” said he.

Deepak talked about a meeting with director Pahlaj Nihalani, who was ready to make the movie. Nihalani told Deepak that there was a “twist” in the story, just as everything was coming together nicely.

For the same project, Pahlaj ji revealed that Abaas Mustan was in talks with Venus. And I was taken aback. Shah Rukh and I used to be good friends. We used to have weekly dance parties. Deepak remarked, “When I asked him if he had been approached for the film, he confirmed that he had.

Deepak further stated that the brothers already committed themselves to Venus with Shah Rukh as the lead adding they said that they would collaborate with Deepak on some other project.

Work Front of Shah Rukh Khan

The star is going to be in Rajkumar Hirani’s new movie Dunki. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu are also in the movie. The movie Dunki will come out on December 22, 2023.