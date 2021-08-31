Deepika Joins Hands With This Hollywood Company, Will Soon Be Seen In The Film

After XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone has once again stepped into Hollywood. After this action drama, Deepika will now be seen in a romantic comedy film based on a cross cultural theme, that is, the film will show the fusion of two different cultures. The title of this film of Deepika has not been decided yet. Apart from playing the lead role in this film, Priyanka will also co-produce it in association with STX Films. Priyanka entered film production through Chhapaak, which she produced under her production house Ka Entertainment. According to the information revealed about Deepika’s Hollywood film, the studio is also in talks with Temple Hill Productions, who have produced films like Twilight franchise and The Fault in Our Stars, to develop this project.

Talking about her project, Deepika said that she started Ka Productions to create meaningful content that has a global appeal. I am thrilled to partner with STX Films and Temple Hill Productions, who are helping to take Ka Productions’ influential and diverse inclusive stories from diverse cultures to the world stage. Let us inform here that STX Films is the film division of Eros STX Global Corporation film studio, under which apart from producing films, distribution is also done on a large scale.

Deepika made her Hollywood debut playing the female lead role in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. In this film, Deepika was seen opposite Vin Diesel. Talking about Deepika’s Bollywood career, she was last seen on the big screen through Chhapaak. However, this film of Deepika did not do much. The reason for this is also believed that she was involved in the JNU controversy. After this, she is going to be seen in 83 with her husband Ranveer Singh. Which is the biopic of 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev. Along with this, she is also working in Shakun Batra’s film whose shooting has been completed but the name is not decided and Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are supporting her in it. Along with this, she will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter.