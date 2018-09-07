Share

Tweet

Pin 399 shares

“National-level badminton player, award-winning performer, mental health campaigner and international style icon” ~ This is how Elle magazine describes Deepika Padukone. Calling her just an actress won’t suffice as she has many more feathers in her hat. But talking about Bollywood, she has a full list of successful films to boast about. She has her fashion game on point, as well. From the red carpet to airport looks, no one gets the style right like Deepika Padukone.

Having acted in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Deepika is currently on a sabbatical. Her last release was in January earlier this year, Padmaavat which broke many records on box office and emerged as a raging success. But since Padmaavat, she is refraining from signing any movies further. But for those who miss the queen of B-town, here’s a reason to rejoice. Deepika did a photoshoot for the leading fashion magazine, Elle. Needless to say, we are stumped.

In the pictures revealed by the magazine, Deepika looks like a sexy diva straight out of a 70s fashionable era. Her colossal winged eyeliner is giving us major dramatic feels. With backcombed hair and puff-sleeved dresses, Deepika will manage to steal your breath with just one glance.

Along with the pictures, a few excerpts have also been released by the Elle magazine. Talking about her depression and much-loved film ‘Piku’, she said: “I think life experiences have made me the actor and the person I am. For example, I don’t know if Piku (2015) would have been as magical had it happened pre-depression. It happened post-depression, and I feel like something came out of that.”

She further revealed, “From being suicidal to today feeling content with life… There are phases… it [depression] would come and go. I think people just fail to realise that it’s a clinical condition. It’s not timed, not self-inflicted. It’s something that happens for various reasons.”

Talking about her break from acting in Bollywood, Deepika said: “If you’re looking at a career in the long run, it’s important to replenish emotionally, and that’s why this break is important.”

From modelling to acting, she sure has come a long way. Reflecting upon her journey in the showbiz, Deepika stated: “I feel my gut has become clearer over time. I used to listen too much to people and didn’t have enough knowledge to make my own decisions. Today, I rely a lot more on myself, my instinct.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnY0dUaANgc/?taken-by=elleindia