Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has caused havoc in everyone’s life. Well, we all know Sushant Singh Rajput must’ve felt like an outsider in the industry and the Bollywood gang even made sure he did even if he didn’t want to.

Sushant Singh Rajput left us on June 14, 2020, and from that point forward, the web has been in stun, attempting to grapple with the on-screen character’s troublesome death. In the interim, a ton is being spoken about on the web and for reasons unknown, Chhapaak on-screen character Deepika Padukone paid heed to a paparazzi video. While the pap shared the video from his keep going rituals via social media, she proceeded to compose how these pictures and recordings can’t be posted on any stages without his composed assent.

And soon, Deepika proceeded to state, “Right. Be that as it may, it is OK for you to take this video and post it as well as most likely monetise it without his or his family’s composed assent?” Well, it would appear that she doesn’t agree to the approach here and fans of the actress soon came out in her support and also, in fact, praised her for taking a stand. While this happens to be a post from a couple of days back, it has been doing the rounds on social media only recently.

In the mean time, since the time Sushant’s downfall, Deepika has taken upon her to share standard reports on social media about spreading mindfulness with respect to Depression and everything that it is and it isn’t. The on-screen character has been an overcomer of gloom herself and she makes a point to talk about it every once in a while and her most recent activity, is by all accounts only that given how reports propose that Sushant was experiencing despondency.