Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Planning To Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary In Tirupati And Amritsar

No matter how many people you have stumbled upon in your life, you get to feel the instant connect with the one who is meant for you. And when love hits you everything in life seems to cease and everything looks just so perfect. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone felt the same click when they worked together and soon they fell for each other. And they finally tied the knot on November 14-15,2018 as per Konkani and Punjabi-Sindhi style in Lake Como Italy. It’s been almost one year and the couple is all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their first wedding anniversary among their loved ones by seeking Lord’s blessings. The leading news portal has quoted the source saying, “Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings.”

The source had further added, “On 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavathi temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika opened up about her equation with hubby Ranveer Singh. She spoke on her love-life and career, saying that she owes her success to her lover turned husband Ranveer. They are a team, she revealed and shared how supportive Ranveer has been with her career and success. Ranveer has seen her suffer from depression and stood by her in her difficult times, Deepika shared. She also called him her best friend and spoke about their excitement and love for each other.

On the other hand, Ranveer had once shared his experience as a married man and said, “I’m loving it and highly recommend it. I have been married to Deepika in my head for years now. Just a few months into our relationship, I knew she was the one for me and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I had committed my life to her well before the rituals. I was waiting for her to be ready for it.”

In a GQ interview, Deepika had talked about spending her rest of life with Ranveer and said, “I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be.”

Ranveer and Deepika are one-of-a-kind couple we wish them an eternity of togetherness.