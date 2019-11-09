Deepika Padukone Attends Her Friend’s Wedding In Bengaluru In A Stunning Sabyasachi Outfit; See Pictures

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved B-Town couples. Cupid’s arrows struck the couple as they began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Where the two lost their hearts to each other. After courting each other for 6 years, which left us some major couple goals, the duo decided to tie a wedding knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy and ever since their fairytale wedding, the couple has been giving relationship goals. If the two cannot stop dropping cute comments on each other’s posts, they make stunning appearances at various events.

As officially the wedding had just begun! B-townies caught attending the wedding of their close ones. Recently, Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone gave us guest fashion inspiration by wearing a gorgeous black Sabyasachi Mukherjee Saree for her friend’s wedding in Bengaluru. The actress is sure to make every head turn wherever she goes.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh flew down to Bangalore to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Deepika’s friend Urvashi Keshwani on 8 October. Pictures had gone viral on the internet from her friend’s Mehendi ceremony. One’s again Deepika Padukone dropping some major fashion goals as she dons in a gorgeous ethnic ensemble.

Currently, the actress is in Bengaluru, attending her friend’s pre-wedding festivities. As soon as the pictures went viral. what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika’s gorgeous look for one of the ceremonies and we can’t stop gushing over her look. Take a look at the celebration pictures below:

In the pictures, one can see Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous and while the sheer fabric has beautiful embroideries all over the saree, she pairs a neckpiece that adds that extra oomph to her appearance. She tied her hair up into a bun. While the makeup was adding that extra spark on her face as she poses with her friend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in her next upcoming project Chhapaak.