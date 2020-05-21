Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular B-Town couples. Cupid’s arrows struck the couple as they began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Where the two lost their hearts to each other. After courting each other for 6 years, which left us some major couple goals, the duo decided to tie a wedding knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy and ever since their fairytale wedding, the couple has been giving relationship goals. The two cannot stop dropping cute comments on each other’s posts; they make stunning appearances at various events.

But this one bit of news makes certain to make you begin to look all starry eyed at Deepika Padukone as far as possible more! In her recent interaction, the Bajirao Mastani actress has revealed that she used to make sure to kiss the picture of Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio before hitting the hay.

Yes, you heard that right! Much the same as most ladies, Deepika Padukone too had her fan girl moment for the actor. Addressing Vogue, DP revealed that she and her sister would kiss Leonardo DiCaprio’s poster as a matter of course each prior night before going to bed.

Deepika Padukone stated, “My sister Anisha and I shared a room. We used to sit on that couch you find in the image and play ‘house’ for a considerable length of time. We likewise had a few poster of Leonardo DiCaprio on the divider and made it a point to kiss him goodnight every night before resting.”

While Ranveer Singh may sure be envious hearing this, we positively can’t fault Deepika Padukone for it. Leonardo DiCaprio is a fury among young ladies and women inferable from his exhibition of Jack Dowson in James Cameron’s Titanic, among different projects.