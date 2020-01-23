Deepika Padukone Creates History As First Bollywood Star To Feature In A Global Louis Vuitton Campaign, “Next Level,” Said Proud Husband Ranveer Singh; Deets Inside

Bollywood’s reigning Queen, Deepika Padukone has made history! The actress has become the first from the Hindi film industry to be a part of an international luxury brand campaign.

Deepika has joined the likes of Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, Lea Seydoux, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander and a few others to model for the high fashion brand in their pre-fall 2020 campaign. The pictures that were released online on Thursday morning featured each star posing in some elaborate pieces by the fashion house within a movie-poster setting.

Dressed in a winter coat with a checked dress, statement fanny pack, and boots, Deepika stood out in the spooky but captivating poster that went with the title, ‘Don’t Turn Around’. The poster sees the actress owning the ensemble while posing in a subway-like setting with a demonic face creeping in the background.

“Guess who? The past, that’s who!” reads the tag line of the poster.

An impressed Singh, who stars opposite his wife in the upcoming ”83′, commented “Next level” on her post.

Deepika Padukone exudes an air of sinister mystery in the reimagined promotional still under Ghesquière’s fashion-first banner. But in the greater context, Padukone starring in a campaign of a luxury brand (a territory hitherto untouched by any of her peers), is symbolic of the growing importance of India’s luxury audience.

However, Deepika’s luggage also has the fashion police stalking. The price tag of Padukone’s Celine Nano Luggage handbag in smooth calfskin is around Rs 2 lakh. Her Louis Vuitton My LV World Tour Horizon trolley costs Rs 2.23 lakh. A combination of her overall luggage can get you a decent car!

With Deepika’s net earnings this year coming to Rs 48 crore, it is only fair that the actress indulges in luxury.

Meanwhile, on another personal high, Deepika was also felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness.