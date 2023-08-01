Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Abs-Baring Look In Bikini; Ranveer Singh Can’t Stop Gushing!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry. They never fail to serve major couple goals whenever they appear together in public. Not only their PDA moments but the couple’s social media engagements also melt the hearts of their fans and followers. The pair recently made headlines for stepping out together to watch Ranveer’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On July 31, Deepika posted a photo of her posing in a black-and-white bikini and her husband and actor Ranveer gave a hilarious yet hot reaction.

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Abs-Baring Look In Bikini

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone posted a hot photo in a black-and-white bikini. She set the internet ablaze after dropping her hot avatar. The actress can be seen flaunting her abs-baring look as she gets prepared for a shoot. Her hair was tied in a top-knot and applied a kohled-eye make-up. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, “”Once upon a time…Not so long ago…”

Her bikini look impressed her fans and followers but what caught fans’ attention was Ranveer’s comment under her post. The actor commented, “A warning would’ve been nice.” He was seen gushing over his wife’s beauty.

Check out fans’ reactions

As soon as Pathaan actress dropped her photo, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, “miss mam ate and left no crumbs!!!!!” Another commented, “She knows that she’s HOT.” Others were seen dropping fire and hot emojis.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work fronts

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is set to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. She also has Project K which is titled as Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Fighter in the pipeline alongside Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was released on July 28. He will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Baiju Bawra and also will replace Shah Rukh Khan to play the titular role in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial Don 3.