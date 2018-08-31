Share

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were one of the cutest couples of Bollywood but unfortunately, Ranbir’s immaturity and his Casanova character led the two apart. However, in the meantime, Deepika was so much in love with Ranbir that she got his initials ‘RK’ tattooed on the nape of her neck. Even after the break-up, she kept flaunting her RK Tattoo like a pro and never looked shy of the same.

But now that the actress is marrying the super-talented Ranveer Singh, she has decided to get her tattoo removed before the wedding day. She does not want any remains from her earlier relationship on her body while walking down the aisle with Ranveer Singh.

How do we know it? Well, the paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone on 29th August outside the airport. This is not something new, isn’t it! But the surprising thing was that she had a band-aid over her RK tattoo. She was clicked in a long white kurta with her hair tied up in a bun. As her hair were tied up, the focus went directly on her neck where the band-aid was. It was clearly visible that before her wedding, either Deepika got her tattoo removed or modified.

Speaking of DeepVeer’s wedding, a report in Filmfare recently confirmed the wedding and it was reported, “Both Ranveer and Deepika were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination. The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place”.



