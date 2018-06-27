Share

Deepika & Ranveer have been the talk of the town ever since rumours of their wedding in November started floating around. Even thought the couple has never made any statement regarding their relationship, their PDA makes it very clear. From commenting & liking each other’s posts to the way they look at each other, it is all too adorable to handle.

Recently, Deepika posted a photo on her Instagram of the Sun & clouds from her flight and ‘beau’ Ranveer Singh comment has left everyone wondering who it was intended for. He commented “Hello Sunshine”. Out hearts say it’s for Deepika! Aren’t they just perfect?

Here is the post and comment:

🌤 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT

Before that, Deepika called Ranveer ‘mine’ in a comment on a photo posted by him, giving us another reason to be jealous of their cuteness.

The sources have informed Filmfare that the wedding date of the couple is November 10, 2018. “The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents’. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just a few weeks ago.”

As per reports, just like Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli, the couple will be opting for a destination wedding and will host a reception in the country. “The wedding will take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka’s. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn’t work out. Preparations are in full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud 9 with both his professional and personal life being on a high,” the source added.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s next Simmba opposite Sara Ali Khan and in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt. Deepika is in the lookout for her next project since her film with Vishal Bharadwaj and Irrfan Khan got delayed due to the latter’s ill health.