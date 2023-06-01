Deepika Padukone Kept Naina’s Specs From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani As A Souvenir For Life!

Today marks the completion of ten years since the release of the youth cult and smash hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. As we reflect on the film’s iconic scenes and dialogue, in addition to the fashion trends it established, we also stumbled upon a fun fact that has left us intrigued. ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ has a humorous truth that not many of you may be aware of. As the movie celebrates its tenth anniversary today, let’s learn more about this. Did you know Deepika Padukone wanted to keep the spectacles she wore in the movie as a memento?

You did read that correctly. She had a close bond with her role and desired the accessory as a memento of her experiences filming “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” in which she played Naina Talwar, a heroine who develops from a shy girl with glasses to a successful adult.

Deepika Padukone’s Character In YJHD Inspires Today’s Generation

Unquestionably one of her most beloved parts, Deepika Padukone’s character continues to inspire young girls. She was acclaimed for her work in the movie and for making it relatable to any contemporary Indian woman seeking love, freedom, adventure, and achievement.

The character of Naina Talwar, played by Deepika Padukone, inspired women to let go of their inhibitions and embrace the present.

Unheard Facts About YJHD

YJHD, which was ranked number 38 among the top 50 earners, brought in 319.6 crores globally. Hebrew dubbing was used for the Israeli distribution of the movie. You may be surprised to read that Deepika Padukone accepted the role in the movie without even reading the script since she had entire faith in Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had his ears pierced specifically for the movie in order to embody the role, which is another little-known truth about the movie.