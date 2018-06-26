After giving a stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Deepika is enjoying some me-time with family and friends. Her next was going to be Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with her ‘Piku’ co-star Irrfan Khan. However, Irrfan’s illness has pushed the schedule of the film further. Irrfan is currently in London undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumor. The film will go on the floor only when his health improves.

Now, reports of one of Sridevi’s hit films being remade with Deepika Padukone in the lead role have surfaced. The name of the film hasn’t been revealed as yet but it was a project that was made four decades ago with Bollywood director and South producer and Sridevi as the lead character.

A DNA report claims, “The original Sridevi film was made by a producer from the South and helmed by a Bollywood director. However, talks are on to procure the rights and remake it with Deepika. Nobody is willing to comment on the subject because talks have just been mooted and there are a lot of modalities involved. However, it is true that Deepika is in the know.”

Earlier, there were a couple reports doing the rounds that Deepika had not signed any project after Padmaavat “because of the lack of quality roles coming her way”. She is also in the news for her impending wedding with Ranveer Singh. If the reports are to be believed, the couple might tie the knot on November 10 in Italy.

Can you guess which Sridevi movie, Deepika could be starring in the remake of? Let us know in the comments below.