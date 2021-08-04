Deepika Padukone on her breakup with actor Ranbir Kapoor, the actress had caught Ranbir red-handed. Read to know the story.

Breakup Story: ‘Giving him a second chance was my biggest mistake’ when Deepika Padukone got cheated in love.

It is said that where there is love, there is also conflict, but sometimes this dispute reaches such an extent that it does not take long to become news. This has happened many times in the Bollywood industry when couples who were in love separated from each other and this thing became a big issue of discussion. Wherever the news of the love of these stars used to come in the discussion, it happened that the news of their breakup started making headlines.

Everyone is aware of the love story of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. There was a time when Ranbir and Deepika were considered Bollywood’s best onscreen and offscreen couple. However, the breakup of both became big news in the media. It is said that Deepika caught Ranbir red-handed with another actress. Deepika is currently leading a happy married life but there was a time when she went into complete depression due to the deception found in the relationship. Deepika Padukone had herself talked about her heartbreak story in an interview.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Movies…

83

Deepika Padukone returning to the big screen with the sports drama movie titled 83. Kabir Khan is the director and we shall see Ranveer Singh, playing as legendary Kapil Dev, in the iconic 1983 World Cup. The movie also Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Pathan

Apart from 83, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Pathan. In the movie, the actress will be sharing the screen with Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan. Sidharth Anand being the director, this movie marks the fourth collaboration of the pair after Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014).

Fighter