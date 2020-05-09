No matter how many years of their lives they dedicate in giving the audience what it wants, it always appears less when it comes to bidding them goodbyes. Though Bollywood has seen many an actors taking leave from the big screen, there is nothing more heart breaking when the news of them leaving the world behind surfaces the headlines.

One such actor who will always be remembered for his exceptional acting and remarkable on screen performances is renowned actor Irrfan Khan. It’s been more than 10 days since Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode but like it is rightly said, his void can never be filled again. Though our entire nation has been missing his presence, there are few of his co-stars who have been tremendously paying him tribute for all his wonderful years in the entertainment industry.

It was only two days back when Deepika Padukone , Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku completed 5 years and the leading lady shared an emotional note for the late actor. While dedicating the lyrics of the song ‘Lamhe Guzar Gaye’ from Piku with the throwback photo, she wrote, “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend…” with a heartbroken emoticon.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_66-Ckjiur/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

But being a close ally of Irrfan khan, it seems as it wasn’t enough for the actress who has been grieving ever since his death. Taking to Instagram today, Deepika once again payed tribute to the late actor by sharing a throwback video of a tennis game that they played on the sets of Piku back in the days and wrote a warm caption that read, “please come back! #irrfankhan.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_85GFyD8qn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As tributes for the later actor continue to pour in on social media with his son, Babil Khan continuously sharing happy throwback videos of him with the rest of the world, it is proving to be very hard to not miss him.