Deepika Padukone Repeats One Of Her Wedding Dresses On Her First Anniversary Like A Pro

No matter how many people you have stumbled upon in your life, you get to feel the instant connect with the one who is meant for you. And when love hits you everything in life seems to cease and everything looks just so perfect. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone felt the same click when they worked together and soon they fell for each other. And they finally tied the knot on November 14-15,2018 as per Konkani and Punjabi-Sindhi style. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one such couple we look up to their chemistry seem just so perfect. Be it their social media PDA, events or interviews the two just can’t stop gushing about each other.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy celebrating their first anniversary together and they’ve made us believe that they are not like other B Town couples. Instead of flying out to some exotic country, DeepVeer has gone to Tirupati temple to seek the blessings of the almighty. And our favourite Deepika repeated one of her wedding looks on her first anniversary in a completely new way. Have a look:

We also got our hands on a video from Tirupati, which is too cute for words. The video has a DeepVeer’s fan expressing the love for the couple. As seen in the adorable video, the fan first tells Deepika, “I love you madam” and actress thanks him for his love. Later, the same fan tells Ranveer Singh, “I love you, bhaiya.” But the dimpled beauty was quick to interrupt and remind his fan that he loves Deepika more. Towards the end, Deepika tells his hubby to ‘not steal’ her fans. Watch the funny video below:

On Friday, Deepveer was caught in the camera of shutter-bugs at the Golden Temple and in the pictures, the duo are seen inside the temple looking damn perfect in Indian ethnic outfit and one of the photos, we can see Deepika and Ranveer walking by holding each other’s hand and expressing their love for each other.

During their visit to Tirupati temple, the power-pack couple opted for an outfit by none other than talented designer Sabyasachi. While Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Benarasi red color silk sari, the Bajirao actor was seen in a Kurta keeping it elegant.

This morning, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a picture from their Golden temple visit. Captioning the photo Deepika wrote, As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good [email protected]

The Padukone’s and Bhavnani’s visited the Golden Temple on Friday, November 14, 2019. As they all posed for photographs with the bright smile on their faces after praying at the Temple. The families were seen covered their heads in the gurudwara following the rituals and were dressed in traditional outfits.

Meanwhile, On the work front, the actors will be sharing the screen in Kabir Khan’s 83.