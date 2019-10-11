Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Pregnancy Plans & To Have A Baby, Hubby Ranveer Also Agrees

Share

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November last year. And being a part of the Indian society, they have faced a lot of pressure around having a baby right after marriage. However, both the stars have always rubbished any news around their family plans. But for the first time ever, Deepika Padukone has opened up about her plans to get pregnant and have a baby.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika admitted that the two indeed want children because they love kids; however, the couple has no such plans at the moment. As per Deepika, both she and Ranveer are ‘too selfishly focused on their careers’. She added how they are not even thinking of having a baby at this point. Well, we hope this puts all the speculations to rest!

Also, recently, Deepika Padukone opened up on the #MeToo movement that took Bollywood by storm. During her recent interaction, the actress complained about how the reporters only bombard actors with such questions and added that even cricketers should be asked about it. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for two of her upcoming films – Chhapaak and 83.