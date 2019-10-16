Deepika Padukone Reveals That She And Ranveer Singh Didn’t Opt For A Live-In Relationship Before Marriage

Share

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s six-year-long romance has proof that true love does exist. The romance between the two started as they began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Where the two lost their hearts to each other. After dating for almost 6 years, which left us some major couple goals, Ranveer and Deepika decided to tie a wedding knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

In a recent interview with Harpers’ Bazaar US, actress Deepika Padukone was asked about why she didn’t opt for a live-In relationship before getting married to Husband, Actor Ranveer Singh.

She Revealed, “If they both had gotten into a living relationship, the couple seriously didn’t have had anything left to discover many interesting things about each other. She further added that the couple’s life post marriage has been all about living together and discovering each other. “I like to say we made the best decision of our lives, I didn’t want to miss all the good things we shared in our relation. people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it, she said.

In one of her interviews, Deepika was also asked about her plans of embracing parenthood with husband Ranveer Singh. To which, the actress admitted that they have no such plans of having a baby anytime soon because both her and Ranveer are ‘too selfishly focused on their careers’. They are not even thinking of having a baby at this point. They are highly focused on their careers.

On the work front, the lovebirds will be soon seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83. Apart from this Deepika will also be starring in Chhapaak and Ranveer, on the other hand, will be featured in Karan Johar’s Takht.