Deepika Padukone Says She Owes Her Success To Husband Ranveer Singh!

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular B-Town couples. Cupid’s arrows struck the couple as they began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Where the two lost their hearts to each other. After courting each other for 6 years, which left us some major couple goals, the duo decided to tie a wedding knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy and ever since their fairytale wedding, the couple has been giving relationship goals. If the two cannot stop dropping cute comments on each other’s posts, they make stunning appearances at various events.

Ranveer and Deepika have been serving as role models for other couples. DeepVeer can be seen cheering for each other while at functions and parties.

Well, we have seen Ranveer crediting his success to his wifey and the love of his life Deepika, this time it’s Deepika who heaped praises for her hubby dearest. Deepika Padukone opened up on her love life with Ranveer Singh and how romance has changed her over the years.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika opened up about her equation with hubby Ranveer Singh. She spoke on her love-life and career, saying that she owes her success to her lover turned husband Ranveer. They are a team, she revealed and shared how supportive Ranveer has been with her career and success. Ranveer has seen her suffer from depression and stood by her in her difficult times, Deepika shared. She also called him her best friend and spoke about their excitement and love for each other.

On the work front, They could be next sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan directorial ’83. The film is all set to release in April 2020. While Ranveer Singh will be stepping into Kapil Dev’s shoes while Deepika Padukone will be seen stepping into Kapil’s wife’s shoes, Romi Dev.