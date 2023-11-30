Deepika Padukone Says She Turns ‘Guinea Pig’ To Test New Products Of Her Skincare Brand

Deepika Padukone recently said that the primary goal of her skincare brand 82 E is to ensure product effectiveness without compromising on ingredients, adding that she become the ‘guinea pig’ to test every new product to achieve that objective.

Revolutionizing skincare with simplicity

Deepika Padukone’s decision to launch the skincare brand 82 E initially surprised many, considering the saturated market. However, since its establishment in 2022, 82 E has successfully carved a niche for itself. As the company celebrates its first anniversary, it plans to expand its research and development (R&D) capacity.

In an interview with Forbes India, Deepika highlighted that consistency has been the most potent tool in the company’s arsenal. She stated, “We first identified a pain point, which was also my own. Why does skincare have to be so complex? Many brands delve into complex routines and ingredients. I was that person who wanted beautiful glowing skin, but I also wanted it to be simple yet effective. Another issue was always having to choose between brands or products based on Ayurveda versus those based on science. So, we brought all of this together, put it into one bottle, and that’s how 82 EAST came about. In fact, we are now seeing other brands also discussing simplified skincare, and we’re really happy about that.”

“After getting a broad idea, we approach our R&D team, which takes a few months to formulate different products. With our R&D center in Bengaluru, once they present the products, I am the first to try any new item. Every product in the market, I’ve tried it first, provided feedback, and then it proceeds to clinical trials,” she explained.

Global Expansion and Revenue Milestone: 82 E’s Successful First Year

Jigar Shah, the fund manager and venture capitalist for Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82 E, reported that the company shipped its products to over 50 countries in the past year. He further mentioned that they are on track to achieve an annual revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore.

Describing the 82 E journey as “extremely gratifying,” Deepika highlighted the substantial amount of hard work involved. “Though we launched it just last year, we worked on this for almost two years or more prior to that to actually get everything up and running.”

Brand Deepika: An Emotional Extension

Deepika mentioned that while they are channeling their entire energies and focus into 82 E, if she comes across an interesting and exciting opportunity, she will be ready to invest in more startups. “I think we’re always open. We’re always open to that,” she mentioned. The two also emphasized “growth, growth, growth” as the two-year plan for the company.

When the interviewer asked what Brand Deepika stands for, the actor said: “I think it’s very difficult to articulate because Brand Deepika is more an emotion than a set of adjectives. I am someone who feels more than being able to say. So, I try and express, and then everything that I do is an extension but also my way of expressing. Whether it’s 82 East, Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, or my choice of films, all of these things are somewhere an extension of who I am, and I think that’s what Brand Deepika is.”