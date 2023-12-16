Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple Before Fighter Release

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone made a visit to Tirupati to seek blessings at the revered Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. A video capturing the moments of their temple visit has surfaced online. Showcasing the sisters immersed in seeking blessings.

In anticipation of her upcoming action thriller, “Fighter,” Deepika arrived at the Tirumala temple on Thursday night to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The actor opted for a simple black co-ord set during this spiritual visit.

Deepika Padukone’s Spiritual Visit and ‘Fighter’ Song Teaser Excite Fans

Furthermore, it has been reported that Deepika Padukone is scheduled to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple on Friday morning.

As for Deepika’s film “Fighter,” its first song, titled ‘Sher Khul Gaye,’ is set for release on December 15. Deepika shared a teaser on Instagram on Thursday evening, expressing excitement: “Let’s get the party started!🪩 #SherKhulGaye Song Out Tomorrow!” Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s actor-husband, eagerly commented, “😍🔥 yehessss! Can’t wait!”

The upcoming song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ showcases Hrithik Roshan and Deepika in a lively party atmosphere. Exhibiting some entertaining dance moves on the dance floor.

Fighter Teaser Sparks Fan Frenzy: Hrithik, Deepika, Anil in Action

Upon unveiling the official teaser for the film “Fighter,” significant anticipation and positive fan responses have ensued. The 1-minute-and-14-second teaser features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty). Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). Portraying passionate individuals dedicated to their country. Notably, Karan Singh Grover was omitted from the teaser.

In conjunction with the teaser, the makers have consistently revealed captivating look posters showcasing the film’s star-studded cast. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film includes Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover.

With a scheduled theatrical release ahead of Republic Day on January 25, 2024. “Fighter” is highly anticipated, promising an engaging narrative and compelling performances from its talented ensemble cast.