Deepika Padukone Sets Dance Floor On Fire At A Friend’s Wedding, While Husband Ranveer Singh Raps For The Couple, Video Inside

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a gala time at their friend Urvashi Keswani’s wedding in Bangalore on Friday. And the pictures and videos from the same are going crazy viral on the internet. In the pictures, Deepika can be seen dressed in a black Sabyasachi ensemble. She chose to ditch her makeup for the day and went for smokey eyes and nude lips. She accessorized her look with a choker neckpiece and hair tied in a bun.

Videos from the sangeet ceremony are breaking the internet. In the videos Ranveer can be seen rapping on stage for guests. While Deepika can be seen burning the dance floor with Urvashi. Ranveer also sang other songs from his film “Gully Boy”. Ranveer too was dressed in a traditional outfit and wore dark sunglasses to complete the look. Take a look at the videos:

Coming back to Deepika and Ranveer’s love story, Deepika had once opened up on the relationship she shares with him and said, “Over a period of time because it’s the small things that he did and the little things that he said which made me believe and feel more and more that he’s the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. The foundation of our relationship is just solid friendship and for any successful relationship, that’s very essential. It started off on that note right from the beginning and over the years that we have dated, it only became stronger and stronger. Over a period of time, I don’t think there was that one definite moment.”

She had further added, “Although my friends feel.. soon after we started dating, I remember he had dengue and he was unwell and I was shooting for Finding Fanny at that time. I would keep travelling back and forth. His family and my friends sort of felt at that point, this was headed towards being together for life. But, I don’t think I have that one definite moment. Over a period of time, it just felt like the right thing.”

In an interview with Filmfare Deepika had once talked about the changes she underwent after marriage. She said, “I’m a lot more grounded. I feel secure, I feel protected. When you’re in a relationship, there are still a lot of nerves, you’re still unsure, no matter how long you’ve been dating. I guess, the terms boyfriend and girlfriend sound frivolous. Somewhere, it doesn’t carry that weightage as marriage does. Today when we look at each other, there’s a sense of responsibility.”

We wish Urvashi and her better half a happy married life ahead. How did you like Deepika and Ranveer’s dance videos? Do let us know in the comments section below.