Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful and successful actresses in Bollywood. Now that we’re not able to watch the actress on the big screen due to lockdown, she makes sure to entertain her fans through her social media postings. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from the past where she could be seen travelling with her badminton team for a match.

Sharing a series of throwback pictures from her childhood days when Deepika used to travel with her badminton team, the actress wrote that you should always remember where you’ve come from. Deepika captioned the pictures, “They say look ahead… But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey.. #flashbackfriday.” Take a look at the pictures:

In the first picture, Deepika is seen wearing a simple white t-shirt and looking at one of her friends while travelling on a bus. While in the other picture, she is seen sitting on the upper berth and capturing her friend. Recently, the Chhapaak actress shared a throwback picture with Aamir Khan and she even posted a few pictures during her school days.