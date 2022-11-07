Deepika Padukone Stuns In Her Unseen Royal Look; Fans Says- ‘Only She Can Pull Off Such Look’

Nearly five years after the release of her film Padmavati, images of Deepika Padukone posing with jewelry similar to those in the film have surfaced online. The photo is said to be taken from an advertisement for her jewelry brand. In the photo, she poses with nose rings of different thicknesses and traditional accessories.

Several of her photos from shooting in Tanishka were published on Reddit. In the first image, she is wearing an embroidered blouse and a yellow lehenga, with a light dupatta on her head. She wears a heavy necklace, lozenge eyes, a nose ring, and a bindi on her forehead. Here are some more photos of the same shape.

This was followed by a close-up of Deepika with a different nose ring and a large necklace similar to her appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s other film, Bajirao Mastani. One fan commented on the Reddit post: “Face Cards are crazy as usual.” Another netizen said, “Only she can fit in so easily and look luxurious.” Another wrote: “Damn, she’s beautiful.”

Deepika played the role of Queen Padmavati in Padmavat where her current husband Ranveer Singh as Allauddin khilji’s adversary. She played Mastani in Bajirao Mastani where Ranveer plays Bajirao as Mastani’s lover and husband.

Deepika is currently gearing up for her latest film Pain. Director Siddharth Anand recently released a teaser showing some powerful action scenes. The film reunites his first co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham as antagonists. It will be released on January 25 next year.

Deepika also has a film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and another film with Hrithik Roshan called The Fighter. The latter was also directed by Siddharth Anand.