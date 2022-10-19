Deepika Padukone To Share The Screen With Mahesh Babu; Will Be Seen In SS Rajamouli’s Film- Reports

Deepika Padukone is counted among the top actresses in Bollywood. Because of this everyone wants to work with Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, big news about Deepika is making headlines. Let us tell you that the famous director of South Industry SS Rajamouli can soon be seen doing a film with Deepika. The RRR director has started working on his next film. This next project of the director is named SSMB29.

A report in Pinkvilla states that there is talk of casting Deepika Padukone as the lead actress in Rajamouli’s new film. However, no information has been received about whether Deepika has been approached for the lead role in the film. At the same time, South actor Mahesh Babu can be seen playing the lead role in this film. Which will be released in many languages. However, nothing has been finalized yet. Reports suggest that once the cast and crew are finalized, Rajamouli may also organize an event. Which will be released in many languages.

Talking about Deepika’s upcoming project, she is working on director Nag Ashwin’s film Project K. Prabhas is working with Deepika on this film. Apart from these two, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will also be seen in the lead roles in this film. Apart from this, she is also working on the film Pathan. In this film, she will be seen opposite the King Khan of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan. The actress will also be seen working with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

Deepika was last seen working in Gehraiyaan. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa were seen working with him in this film. However, The film did not succeed in wooing the audience and flopped. This film was directed by Shakun Batra.