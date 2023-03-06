Actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. She apparently jetted off for the Oscars 2023. She was in a leather jacket, denims and wore a pair of cool shades. While some praised her for her look, a section of netizens trolled her, specially for wearing jacket in the heat of March.

Deepika Padukone’s Airport Look

Deepika Padukone has always turned heads with her sartorial choices. Also, she has set fashion goals with her airport looks as well. On Saturday morning, she was spotted at the airport and looked stunning in her outfit.

The diva donned a sleek brown leather jacket with a polo-neck black tee. She paired them with baggy denim and boots. She also wore a pair of stylish shades and kept her hair open. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the paps for pics.

Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled

While many showered love on Deepika’s look, some trolled her mercilessly for her look. One wrote, “Garmi me jacket kaun pehenta hai”, while another commented, “I love her but why these shades at night?”. One user wrote, “This jacket in this heat?”. Another user wrote, “March ki garmi mai leather jacket and boots”.

Deepika Padukone To Present Oscars At The 95th Academy Awards

Deepika is currently in the news as she is going to present Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. With this, she has added another feather to her hat. Her fans and also several celebs have congratulated her on this feat.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie has broken several records at the box office and it’s a blockbuster. She will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.