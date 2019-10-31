Deepika Padukone Turns Ranveer Singh’s Manager After His Post Saying ‘Entertainment For Hire’; Check Out

Share

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of B-town. It’s been nearly a year since Ranveer and Deepika got married but their social media PDA continues to give us some major couple goals.

Ranveer Singh never leaves the chance to surprise and left naughty comments every time his wife shares a new post on social media. The duo also gets engage themselves on social media PDA that will make you go ‘crazy’.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a very spontaneous person on and off-screen. The actor has around 27.5 million followers on Instagram that is insane. His acting skills are just like any form of excellent art or masterpiece. Ranveer Singh is sort of active on social media, he often shared the glimpses of her photoshoots or give his fans a quick sneak peek of his upcoming projects.

As the many celebrities were seen posting their Diwali celebration pictures. We were looking forward to this B-town couples who were missing from all the Bollywood Diwali celebrations.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of himself in a Blue Sherwani the actor looked dapper in clean-shaved. Alongside the picture, he wrote a caption, “ Shaadi Season is here! Entertainment for hire. Available for events, birthday parties, weddings, mundane. Soon as he shared a picture his fans starting pouring the comment section with all the love. On the other hand wifey, Deepika Padukone couldn’t help but post a comment that says, contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! 😛 @ranveersingh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are dropping some major couple goals for all of us!