Deepika Padukone Visits JNU, Smriti Irani Says, “You Want India’s Destruction”

Deepika Padukone has been a lady who does not shy away from voicing her opinions. After the brutal JNU attack, she went ahead and stood with the students in the university to show her solidarity. This has sparked a controversy. While some say that she went there for her movie’s promotion, there are others who are appreciating her move to support the students. After her JNU visit Deepika has been facing a lot of criticism for her visit at JNU. Due to which hashtag #BoycottChhapaak has been trending on social media. About this, one of BJP’s spokesperson Smriti Irani has made a very stark statement.

Speaking at an event in Chennai on Thursday, “I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know. I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand… knew that you are standing with people who wanted the destruction of India… knew that they are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed.”

Smriti Irani taunts Deepika Padukone: "political affiliation known in…"



She further added, “I can’t deny her that right that she will stand next to people who will beat up other girls who don’t see eye-to-eye ideologically in private parts. That’s her freedom. She made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress party. It’s her right (to) stand next to people who say Bharat tere tukde honge.”

