Deepika Padukone Will Be Seen Doing High Action Scenes In ‘Pathan’

This will be the first time that Deepika Padukone is going to be seen doing a high-level action scene for the first time in the Pathan movie. She was earlier seen in action in her Hollywood debut ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’. It is going to be very interesting to see Deepika in action in Pathan. Deepika stunned everyone with her power-packed entry scene in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’. Now, something like this is from Pathan Movie. A close source says that Deepika is currently shooting for the high octane action sequences for Pathan in Mumbai and Deepika has prepared a lot for it. Deepika has completed a schedule of Pathan movies and she has completed shooting for a schedule of Shakun Batra’s next. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham, the movie will also see Salman Khan making a cameo.





Actress Deepika Padukone is quite fashionable be it on the red carpet, a film, or a TV ad. One such style of his was seen in an ad. Deepika recently shot an ad in which she was wearing a red printed satin-silk cuff-length dress. Seeing his look, the audience went crazy for him. Stylist Shalina Nathani had prepared Deepika for the shoot. Deepika’s dress cost less than Rs.5000. This dress of Deepika was fitting perfectly on her. Deepika wore a pair of gold hoop earrings with this dress. She left her short hair open in a side parting that was styled in soft blow-dry waves.





On the work front, Deepika has recently signed Nag Ashwin’s next film Project-K in Hyderabad. Prabhas Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen with her in this movie. Apart from this, she will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Shakun Batra’s next film, in which she will be alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. Working with Shah Rukh in Pathan. Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan, will play the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat and will star opposite Amitabh in the Hindi remake of The Intern.