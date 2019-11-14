Deepika Padukone’s Fan Says ‘I Luv U Ranveer Singh’ At Tirupati, Here’s How DP Reacts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy celebrating their first anniversary together and they’ve made us believe that they are not like other B Town couples. Instead of flying out to some exotic country, DeepVeer have gone to Tirupati temple to seek the blessings of the almighty. But while they were there, a fan of Deepika’s met them and professed his love for Deepika and then for Ranveer. What followed next is simply adorable.

Now we got out hands on a video from Tirupati, which is too cute for words. The video has a DeepVeer’s fan expressing the love for the couple. As seen in the adorable video, the fan first tells Deepika, “I love you madam” and actress thanks him for his love. Later, the same fan tells Ranveer Singh, “I love you, bhaiya.” But the dimpled beauty was quick to interrupt and remind his fan that he loves Deepika more. Towards the end, Deepika tells his hubby to ‘not steal’ her fans. Watch the funny video below:

This morning, the actress took to social media and shared a picture from their Tirupati visit. Captioning the photo the Chhapaak actress wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh”