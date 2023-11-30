Deepika Padukone’s Winter Style Guide Demands Your Attention: Checkout Latest Trend Here!

Deepika Padukone, known for her impeccable fashion sense, once again demonstrated her style prowess on Wednesday morning at the Mumbai airport. The ‘Fighter’ actor effortlessly turned heads with her chic winter ensemble, emphasizing grace and refinement in every step.

Her ability to curate distinctive looks, whether for an airport appearance or a Bollywood event, continues to be a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. The elegance and sophistication she brings to her outfits reflect a consistent commitment to making a statement in the world of fashion.

Stylish Winter Look: Deepika Padukone’s Airport Fashion

Captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, videos showcase Deepika Padukone making her way towards the airport entrance. The actor adorned a stylish winter look, wearing a red woolen jacket paired with a white high-neck top, black jeans, and brown boots.

Completing her ensemble, she opted for sunglasses, carried a brown bag, and left her hair open.

On the professional front, Deepika recently featured in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’, portraying the character of Aishwarya Rathore. Her upcoming projects include the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ with Prabhas and the aerial action thriller ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Additionally, she has ‘Singham Again’ in her lineup.

‘Singham Again,’ the third installment of the super-hit franchise, is scheduled to hit theaters on Independence Day 2024, setting the stage for a major clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2.’ The franchise began with ‘Singham’ in 2011, featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014, both of which were declared box office hits.