Deepika-Shoaib’s Announces Their Pregnancy In A Special Way After Five Years Of Marriage!!

Actress Deepika Kakkar, who made her mark with the serial ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, is going to be a mother soon. For a long time, the actress was in the news about her pregnancy, but she did not give any answer on this matter. On the other hand, today the actress’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim announced the pregnancy by sharing a beautiful picture with Deepika. In the picture, both are wearing caps with Mom to be and Dad to be written on them.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar shared the post on their social media accounts. In the picture, both are posing from the back side and holding each other’s hands. And along with this they are wearing a cap and it has Mom to be Dad to be written on them. Sharing the picture, Shoaib wrote in the caption, ‘Sharing this news with all of you with hearts of gratitude, joy, excitement as well as panic. This is the most beautiful phase of our life… Yessss we are expecting our first child!! Going to adopt parenthood soon. Lots of your prayers and love is needed for our little baby.’

After sharing this post by Shoaib and Deepika, their fans are continuously congratulating them by commenting. Fans are seen expressing their happiness. Let us tell you that Deepika and Shoaib have been married for five years. Though rumors were there about the actress’ pregnancy for a long time, the couple has finally made an official announcement.

Deepika and Shoaib met during ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. While working together, the two fell in love. After that both of them got married in the year 2018. Deepika has been away from the small screen for a long time. She is active on her YouTube channel these days. Whereas, Shoaib is currently seen in Ajuni TV show