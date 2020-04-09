Now that everyone is in quarantine and locked inside houses, there are so many of us who are getting bored and trying everything to keep the fun alive. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also stuck inside Their homes and while Ranveer Singh is busy with relaxing Deepika seems to find something or the other in her list of chores. Now, this annoys Ranveer to no end and she has shared what he does when the hubby gets annoyed.

While talking to the Hindustan Times about thr quarantine life, Deepika said that she keeps her self busy by doing household work that irks Ranveer. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

Sharing a recent incident, Deepika said, “I sprained my back two days ago when I was ‘cleaning’. And then I was bored. So he made sure before he went down to the gym, he said ‘You’re not moving from here you’ve sprained your back’. And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got really wild. ‘Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back’?”