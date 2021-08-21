Deepika’s Monsoon Masti Onset Will Steal Your Heart!

Bollywood’s Mastani “Deepika Padukone” is in a monsoon mood. Her post is always getting flood on social media. She is always active on social media and updates her activities via her social accounts to the fans. Her birthday post, upcoming events, and movies updates always made the headlines. Keeping up the ritual, Deepika shared a BTS video of her shoot on a rainy day. She was looking so happy with her flawless smile and enjoying the rainy days throughout the shooting.



Deepika’s glimpses of a rainy day at work, click to watch video

Deepika is seen wearing dark blue bell-bottom trousers which she had paired with a matching crop jacket and a grey T-shirt. Her effortless smile will steal your heart as she stepping out from her vanity. Her matched pair of sneakers complete the look. The video ended with on-screen Leela’s getting back to her vanity after completing the shoot.



Meanwhile, we would like to tell you that nowadays, she wrapped up her upcoming project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is in direction of Shakun Barta. Apart from these projects, Deepika will be seen in other pipeline projects. She will also be seen with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s 83’ and after a long time, the reunion of legendary actors Shahrukh Khan will be seen with Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathan.