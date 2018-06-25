Ranveer Singh, who is on a mission to upload his throwback pictures, posted yet another picture of himself from his childhood and it’s too good to be missed. In the photo, Ranveer is sporting a funky mohawk haircut with the caption “Avant Garde Since 1985”. Well, this was his way of saying that he has been ‘stylish’ since birth as 1985 is the year in which he was born.

Take a look at the picture:

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

This look was obviously found hilarious by many and elicited various emotions among his celebrity friends, including his ladylove Deepika Padukone. She reacted to the photograph by writing “Noooooooo” along with three see-no-evil monkey emojis.

Priyanka Chopra, who shared screen space with him, wrote, “Of course, you had a mohawk.” Replying to PeeCee, Ranveer said, “ hahaha!!! Aff COURSE !!! Ab aap samjheen…!! Hamari bimari paidaishi hai madam!!! Hey welcome back to the homeland by the way – long time no desi.”

Others who commented on his pictures included Ayushmann Khurrana, who said that Gulshan Grover had the same hairstyle in the film Vishwaatma, and Arjun Kapoor, who compared his look to Mr T’s iconic mohawk.

Check out the reactions:

Recently, an article in Filmfare also said that Deepika & Ranveer are finalising their plans for a November wedding, to be held either in Italy or Deepika’s home city, Bangalore and we are super excited!

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh‘s daughter, Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on 28th December 2018. Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting her new film with Irrfan Khan to go on floors.