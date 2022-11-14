DeepVeer Anniversary: Ranveer Singh Said Deepika Padukone Is ‘Good Influence On An Undisciplined Person’ Like Him

On Monday, Bollywood’s lovely pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. A few days after their wedding, Ranveer spoke about Deepika in an interview. He said that he was eager to start a new phase in his life. He spoke about how his life has changed since their marriage. He praised Deepika for her ‘good habits.’ He called her a ‘good influence’ on an ‘undisciplined person’ like him.

They tied the knot in 2018. It was a private ceremony at Italy’s picturesque Lake Como. They celebrated their union with an Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15.

In an old interview, Ranveer called himself the ‘husband of the millennium.’ He said that Deepika Padukone’s happiness is his happiness. Ranveer said that he ‘could have gotten carried away’ with his name and fame. But Deepika ‘anchored’ him.

He told in 2018, ““She’s someone who demands authenticity of character. That’s the biggest influence. She’s a real person and demands that you keep it real too. If you want to be her friend, her partner or part of her life, you have to engage with her in an authentic manner. She has anchored me. I could have got carried away with my name and fame. But she grounded me.”

He concluded, “Before she had her blockbuster year, we’d already started dating. I’ve seen her deal with failure and success. She’s one hell of a person; she runs her whole show herself. I can’t say that for myself. I’ve got support. My family’s based in Mumbai. She’s the CEO of her world in the truest sense. There’s a lot to admire, respect and learn from her. She has the discipline of a sportsperson ingrained in her. I hope it will rub off on me. She has good habits. She’s an early riser, eats well, sleeps well, she doesn’t procrastinate, she’s meticulous. This is a good influence on an undisciplined person like me.”