By Jai Dev Sharma

During sex, serotonins are released which promote the afterglow of sex. A 55-year-old woman whose partner told her that after sex she looked younger, tested out his theory recently by looking in the mirror. “I could not believe it myself,” she says, “I looked 20 years younger. My eyes were brighter, my skin was smoother, my whole being amazing was perkier. The afterglow is really.”

Our bodies seem to like predictable patterns such as regular mealtime and bedtimes. A series of US studies found that women who have sex at least once a week are more likely to have regular menstrual cycles, fewer infertility problems and an easier menopause than women who either have irregular or no sex.

Regular sex for many months or even a year before conception could also lead to safer pregnancy. According to research by reproductive biologists in Australia, this helps relax the mother’s natural defences, reducing her risk of miscarriage or stillbirths.

Sex is the glue that gives us the depth of emotional connection that is unique to marital relationships. Any couple who stop having sex often feel like roommates or siblings – with the accompanying rivalry and squabbles. A British study reported that couples who volunteered to abstain from sex for three months or so all started to experience marital difficulties. Another research shows that couples who are sexually active are happier than couples who are not.

Enjoyable sex relieves workday stresses. A woman whose husband is often away on business says, “I get edgy if he is away for a week or so and it comes out as irritation and restlessness.” Once her husband returns, the sexual release creates an immediate sense of well-being.

Researchers have found that after sex, production of the hormone prolactin surges. This in return causes stem cells in the brain to develop new neurons in the brain’s olfactory bulb, its smell centre. In short, an active sex life can aid us in living longer too. An expert at Scotland’s Edinburgh Hospital, who conducted a study on a group of 1500 people – ranging from 18 to 102 years – found that sex actually slows the ageing process. According to him sex also leads to greater health and consequently a younger look.