‘Dekha Maine Gairon Ke Bistar Pe Apno Ka Sona’ Song of Dhanashree Verma Released On YouTube, Shocked People

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife and choreographer cum actress Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced now. Amidst these decisions, Dhanashree has released her new music video ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ on YouTube. This newly released video shows how a marriage that looks happy from the outside is full of infidelity and bad behavior from the inside and is completely rotten. Now netizens are reacting to this song.

Dhanashree Verma

The title of this new song of Dhanashree Verma is, ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, Dil Ka Rona Dekha, Gairon Ke Bistar Pe, Apno Ka Sona Dekha…’ The lyrics of this T-Series song have been written by famous singer Jaani and sung by Jyoti Nooran. Dhanashree and Ishwak Singh are seen in this video. Till now this song has got more than 2 lakh views on YouTube.

Dhanashree Verma

Let us tell you that it is shown in this song that Dhanashree Verma’s husband cheats on her with another woman. The limit is crossed when he doubts his wife and even slaps her in front of another lady. One day when Dhanashree catches her husband red-handed with another woman, she starts leaving the house. Her husband tries to emotionally blackmail her, but the very next moment he starts beating her.

Dhanashree Verma

Now Dhanashree cannot tolerate it anymore and she gives her mangalsutra to her husband and leaves his house and breaks the marriage. But instead of getting sad, the husband starts laughing as if this is what he wanted. This song caught people’s attention, especially due to its timing, because the makers released it just a few hours before Dhanashree went to court to decide on her divorce from Yuzvendra. Dhanashree has also shared some of her photos from this song on Instagram. Apart from this, people’s reactions are coming on YouTube as well. Most people are supporting Yuzvendra. One wrote, ‘Come on strong woman! At least take 5 crores.’ Another wrote, ‘Someone should learn from her the ninja technique of earning 4 crores while sitting. Wow, you opened a good business.’