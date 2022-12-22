‘Derided, Ridiculled, Mocked’: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Abhishek Wins Award

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan possess brilliant acting skills. But he never got his due in the industry. He was often compared to his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, all of which led to people having unreal expectations from him. Though Abhishek faced tough luck in Bollywood with most of his films tanking at the box-office, he is now getting the much needed recognition through his OTT outings.

Recently, the actor was awarded in the Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT awards. He won it for his social drama Dasvi. And with his victory, the proudest person on this earth is his dad. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh shared his thoughts on the same. He stated that Abhishek has been treated unfairly since the beginning. He was ‘derided , ridiculed mocked’. But that didn’t deter him from continuing doing good work. He proved his mettle time and again and this award is a tight slap on the face of those who had criticized him.

Amitabh wrote, “My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST.”

Fans also wished the actor on his win. A user penned, “Many many congratulations to you and may it always continue like this, may Abhishek ji always get success like this.” Another commented, “Awesome achievement. Even after facing so much criticism he silently have grown as an actor. And yes this movie had good meaningful message with awesome acting and story telling. Congratulations to #AbhishekBachchan.”

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan has been part of hit Bollywood movies like Guru, Yuva, and Bunty Aur Babli. He is currently exploring the digital platform with shows. Abhishek’s OTT shows like Breathe: Into the Shadows 2 and Bob Biswas has got him critical acclaim.