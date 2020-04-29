COVID-19
Himshikha Shukla 0
S.NO.Company/ UniversityHead of CompanyCountry/ PlaceLast Vaccine by CompanyTrials DateTechnology Used for CoVID 19 Vaccine
1.Altimmune Inc.Dr. Vipin GargUSNasoVax30/03/2020 Phase IIIntranasal Adenovirus Vector Vaccine 
2.CanSino BiologicsYu XuefengChina23/03/2020 Human trialSingle Used Bioreactor System
3.Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc & Dynavax Technologies Corp.Pen Liang; Emma Natasha Walmsley and CEPIChinaMay 2020Trimer tag Technology
4.CureVac AGPierre Kemula and CEPIGermanyMay 2020 Clinical phase I (Expected)mRNA Based vaccine
5.Expres2ion Biotechnologies ApSDr. Martin Roland JensenDenmarkMERS and SARSJanuary 2021Insect Cell Expression
6.Generex Biotechnology; Biology Institute of Shandong Academy of SciencesS. Gail Eckhardt and Melinda FoundationChina & USMay 2020Li-key Immune system Activation
7.Ibio Inc; Beijing CC Pharming Ltd.Robert B. KayChinaApril 2020 Pre-clinical PhaseFast Pharming Sytem (Plant Produced)
8.Imperial College of LondonRobin Shattock and CEPIUKMay 2020 Human trial (Expected)  Antibody therapy
9.Inovio Pharma; Beijing Advaccine Biotech. Co. Ltd; Genome Lifescience Inc.J. Joseph Kim and Funds By Bill GatesChina & USMERS28 April 2020 Human trial Phase IDNA Vaccine 
10.Linearx Inc; Takis BiotechJames HaywardNew York & Italy  May 2020 Pre-Clinical tests (expected)Polymerase Chain Reaction 
11.Medicago Inc.Dr. Bruce ClarkCanadaSARS CoV 2 geneJuly 2020 (expected)Basic Antibodies response 
12.Moderna Therapeutics Inc.; Kaiser Permanente Health Research Inc.; NIAIDBill  Gates and CEPIUSZika Vaccine, SARS 116/03/2020 (Human trial)mRNA based Vaccine 
13.Novavax Inc.Staney C. Erck and CEPIUSMERSMay 2020 Human Trial Phase I (expected)Nanoparticles vaccine 
14.The Jenner Institute; University of OxfordProf. Adrian HillUKMERS28/03/2020 (Phase I)Adenovirus Vector Encoding 
15.Stermirna therapeutics Co. Ltd.; Tongji UniversityLi HangwenChinaApril 2020 (expected)mRNA based vaccine 
16.University of QueenslandPeter Hoj and CEPIAustraliaMay 2020 (expected)Protein subunit based 
17.University of SaskatchewanRichard Peter StoicheffCanadaNADifferent strains of coronavirus 
18.Vaxart Inc.Wouter W. LatourUKJune 2020 (expected)Recombinant protein vaccine 
19.Vaxil Bio Ltd.Ari S. KellenIsraelJuly 2020 (expected)Peptide vaccine based on bioinformatics 
20.Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and US Army Medical Research and Development Command Col. Deydre S. TeyhenUSEbolaJuly 2020 (expected)MERS research 
21.Zydus CadillaPankaj PatelIndiaNArMeasles Virus vector based 
22.Mayo Vaccine Research GroupDr. Gregory PolandChina25/03/2020Based on Peptide Subunit  
23.University of Western OntarioCanadaMay 2020 (expected)Bioinformatics and genetic imaging 
24.National School of Tropical MedicinePeter HotezUSSARS 1May 2020 (expected)Development from SARS 
25.Cambridge UniversityJonathan HenleyUKEbola Looking for FundsAntibodies induced enhancing 
26.State Key Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases  Xiang ZhangHong Kong, ChinaH1N1April 2020Based on Flu Vaccine 
27.BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.Ugur SahinGermanyCancer relatedApril 2020 (Expected)mRNA baaed 
28.CytoDyn Inc.Nader Z. PourhassanUSAHIVApril 2020 (Expected)Antibodies response based 
29.Heat Biologics Inc.Jeffrey WolfUSAImmunotherapyApril 2020 (Expected)Based on Flu Vaccine 
30.Johnson & JohnsonAlex GorskyUSAHIVSeptember 2020mRNA Based 
31.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals IncLeonard SchleiferUSAEbolaMay 2020Peptide bond Based 
32.Sanofi Paul HudsonFranceRubellaApril 2020 (Expected) 
33.India’s Serum InstituteCyrus PoonawallaIndiaSwine FlyApril 2020 (Expected)Antibodies response Based 
34.Bharat BiotechDr. Krishna EllaIndiaRotaVacApril 2020 (Expected)Nasal Vaccine 
35.GeoVax and BravoVaxFarshad GuirakhkooUSHIVNA 
36.University of PittsburghLouis FaloUSMERS 2 April 2020 Preclinical Trial Based on SARS CoV 1 Vaccine 
S.No.Drug CandidateDescriptionTrial SponsorLocationExpected results
1.Remdesivirantiviral protease inhibitor against coronaviruses Gilead, WHO, INSERMChina, Japan initially; expanded to multiple countries in Europe and N. America in Global Solidarity and Discovery TrialsApril (Chinese, Japanese trials) to mid2020
2.Hydroxychloroquine or Chloroquineantiparasitic and antirheumatic; generic made by many manufacturersCEPI, WHO, INSERMMultiple sites in China; Global Solidarity and Discovery Trials, Europe, internationalApril 2020 (Chinese trials); mid2020    
3.Favipiravirantiviral against influenzaFujifilmChinaApril 2020
4.Lopinavir/Ritonavirantiviral, immune suppressionCEPI, WHO, UK Government, Univ. of Oxford, INSERMGlobal Solidarity and Discovery Trials, multiple countriesmid-2020
5.Sarilumabhuman monoclonal antibody against interleukin-6 receptorRegeneron- SanofiMultiple countriesSpring 2020
6.ASC-09 + RitonavirantiviralAscletis PharmaMultiple sites in ChinaSpring 2020
7.Tocilizumabhuman monoclonal antibody against interleukin-6 receptorGenentechHoffmann-La RocheMultiple countriesmid-2020
Categories: Covid 19 COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine